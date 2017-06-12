CKY Streaming New Song “Head For A Breakdown”

American rock act CKY (Chad I Ginsburg, Jess Margera and Matt Deis) have debuted a third new single today titled “Head For A Breakdown”. This is the final song we'll hear from the band before the release of their new LP this Friday. The band released “Replaceable” a few weeks ago, and “Days Of Self Destruction” (feat. Brent Hinds) before that.

"“Head for a Breakdown” seemed to write itself," says vocalist, Chad I Ginsburg. “In a sense, it's a song about taking things too far when you darn right know it won't end well but you do it anyway. Go figure. The mid solo section is an epic break unlike any we have done in the past. Very proud of this song.”

In addition to all pre-orders now being live, all three tracks are also available as instant gratification tracks on iTunes, meaning fans who pre-order the album on iTunes will receive the tracks as instant downloads.

CKY will release The Phoenix on June 16th via eOne Music. The all new LP will be the first release since the band put out Carver City in 2009. The album was engineered and mixed at Rancho De La Luna, the highly regarded recording studio in Joshua Tree, CA.

The cover art for The Phoenix was completed by chandelier maker and artist Adam Wallacavage to create a one of a kind piece for the cover.

Tracklisting:

“Replaceable”

“Days of Self Destruction”

“Unknown Enemy”

“Head For A Breakdown”

“The Other Ones”

“Wiping Off The Dead”

“Lies From You”

“Better Than Get Even”

“Replaceable”:

“Days Of Self Destruction”:

The band have tour dates booked all summer highlighted by a return to the 2017 Vans Warped Tour. This is the band's first time returning to the Warped Tour since 2000. But first the band will head over to the UK to do thirteen show run, most of which are already sold out. This will be the first time the band has been back to the UK since 2009. CKY will then head to Canada for ten key shows from Quebec all the way to Vancouver.

Click here for all tour dates.

(Photo: Jimmy Hubbard)