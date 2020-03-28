CLAYTON STURGEON Debuts “Stuck In Quarantine” Lyric Video

Singer-songwriter Clayton Sturgeon wrote “Stuck In Quarantine” on March 14 after being notified that his show at the legendary Boot Hill Saloon in Daytona, Florida, as well as a run of dates on the East Coast, had been cancelled.

He released the track on his YouTube channel on March 18 and it has since racked up over 50,000 views. His message in the song is clear: “It’s not about going out and partying,” Clayton says. “It’s about isolation and everything that goes through a person’s mind while doing so. Aside from what has been deemed essential for survival, we’re at a complete standstill. We are now in a state of quarantine and I took a moment to express how I’m feeling about that right now. I hope to bring some sort of relief to the constant state of fear, stress and, even worse, the unknown, that we’re all experiencing.”

In the clip below, Clayton talks further about his new song “Stuck In Quarantine”. Beneath that, you'll find the lyric video.

Clayton Sturgeon doesn’t sell out arenas, nor is he a household name. But he does pack the House Of Blues and other clubs and venues across the East Coast and abroad with his Nirvana tribute band, and he makes a modest living residing in Saint Augustine, Florida.

In January, 2020 Clayton released his first solo album, Confessions, composed quickly as he moved to a new phase of his life. The effort, which Sturgeon wrote, played, recorded and produced by himself at his home, is, he says, “a personal album. I guess that’s why I put it under my own name instead of a band name. I’ve been through a lot and it’s not always easy to talk about.” He continues, “In my ‘real’ life I’m a pretty keep-to-myself person, so this let me tell some stories that I haven’t been able to express in other ways. I’m not sure it started out that way when I began writing, but I think since there was no label or band pressure I was able to truly write from the heart.”

Born in Allentown, PA, Clayton’s family moved onto a sailboat and headed south when he was just a toddler. Spending most of his early life travelling gave him plenty of time with his newfound obsession, the guitar; fast-forward to 2012 and he inked a deal with his band, W.E.R.M., with Universal Republic Records. W.E.R.M. disbanded in 2015 to pursue other ventures. He currently fronts the Number One world-touring band, Nirvanna, a tribute to Nirvana, as well as focuses on his solo career. He released his self-produced debut solo album, Confessions, in January 2020.

Confessions artwork and tracklisting:

"Confessions"

"Nothin' To See Here"

"Bloody Barbie Bimbo"

"I Wish I Never Loved You"

"Red Hot Hot Heat"

"Gotta Have You"

"Piranha"

"Just The Tip"

"She's All Mine"

"It Was More Fun In Hell"

"Red Hot Hot Heat":

