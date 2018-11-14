CLUTCH Announce New Winter 2019 Tour Dates
November 14, 2018, 2 hours ago
Maryland rockers Clutch have announced the first batch of their 2019 winter tour dates for February and March in support of their newest effort Book Of Bad Decisions.
Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, November 16th at 10 AM. All ticket links are available at the official Clutch Facebook page, and at pro-rock.com.
Tour dates:
February
19 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
21 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
22 - Fayetteville, AR - Majestic
23 - Austin, TX - Stubbs BBQ
24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity
26 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theater
27 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
March
1 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
2 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theater
8 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
10 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
13 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
14 - Green Bay, WI - The Distillery
16 - Snowshoe, WV - Ballhooter Spring Break - Snowshoe Mountain
18 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
19 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Clutch lineup:
Neil Fallon - Vocals/Guitar
Tim Sult - Guitar
Dan Maines - Bass
Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums/Percussion