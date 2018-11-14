CLUTCH Announce New Winter 2019 Tour Dates

Maryland rockers Clutch have announced the first batch of their 2019 winter tour dates for February and March in support of their newest effort Book Of Bad Decisions.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, November 16th at 10 AM. All ticket links are available at the official Clutch Facebook page, and at pro-rock.com.

Tour dates:

February

19 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

21 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

22 - Fayetteville, AR - Majestic

23 - Austin, TX - Stubbs BBQ

24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity

26 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theater

27 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

March

1 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

2 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theater

8 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

10 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

13 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

14 - Green Bay, WI - The Distillery

16 - Snowshoe, WV - Ballhooter Spring Break - Snowshoe Mountain

18 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

19 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Clutch lineup:

Neil Fallon - Vocals/Guitar

Tim Sult - Guitar

Dan Maines - Bass

Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums/Percussion