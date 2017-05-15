CLUTCH, FANTOMAS Join Lineup For TOOL's Only Southern California Show

Additional special guests have been announced for Tool's only Southern California show.

Clutch and Fantômas - in a very rare live performance - will join iconic band Tool along with Primus, Melvins, and DJ sets by The Crystal Method at Glen Helen Amphitheater in Southern California on Saturday, June 24, 2017.

Clutch - known for pushing the boundaries that define heavy rock music - is touring in support of their 11th studio album Psychic Warfare, while laying the groundwork for their next studio album.

The brainchild of Mike Patton, Fantômas is an anti-hero from a series of pre-WWI French crime novels, sometimes dubbed the “lord of terror.” Rounding out the lineup are Buzz Osborne on guitar (Melvins), Trevor Dunn on bass (Mr. Bungle, Trevor Dunn’s Trio-Convulsant) and Dale Crover (Melvins) on drums. This will mark the band’s first US show since 2008.

This is a unique opportunity to experience Tool’s unparalleled sonic and visual performance, along with live sets by some of the most highly acclaimed artists beneath the picturesque San Bernardino Mountains in Devore, CA, just outside Los Angeles.

Catch Tool live at the following shows:

May

24 - Fairfax, VA - Eaglebank Arena

27 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

28 - Boston Calling Festival - Harvard Athletic Complex

30 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

31 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre

June

2 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

4 - New York City, NY - Randall’s Island Park

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

7 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

8 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

9 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

12 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

13 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

15 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

17 - George, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre

24 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater