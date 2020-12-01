CLUTCH Live From The Doom Saloon Volume III Streaming December 18; Live From The Doom Saloon Volume 2.5 Streaming

Clutch is once again gearing up for another edition of their Live From The Doom Saloon streaming concert series. The band will be playing a 15-song set of their classics as voted by the fans on Friday, December 18. Tickets are on sale now at ClutchMerch.com

“The Doom Saloon Volume 2 set was written by a fan,” states frontman Neil Fallon. “We had over 4000 set list submissions. We were able to see what songs were the most requested and for Doom Saloon Volume 3 we will play the fifteen most requested songs from Doom Saloon Volume 2’s set list requests. It could be thought of as a greatest hits set as per the fans.”

Anyone who misses Live from the Doom Saloon – Volume III concert will be able to stream it on-demand through the weekend, right up till midnight EST on 12/20. Show donations will benefit Save Our Stages, a charitable organization that raises money for over 3,000 independent venues in 50 states and Washington D.C. that are banding together to ask Washington for targeted legislation to help live music survive. Music venues were the first to close and will be the last to open due to COVID-19.

Watch Live From The Doom Saloon Vol 2.5: