CLUTCH To Release The Obelisk Box Set For Record Store Day This Saturday
October 19, 2020, 20 minutes ago
US groove rockers, Clutch, have revealed details of The Obelisk, a special, limited edition box set to be released exclusively for the next Record Store Day, on Saturday, October 24.
The Obelisk is a box set that consists of all of Clutch’s Weathermaker Music vinyl releases. There are six double LP's, three 12" LPs, and three 12" picture discs all together in a beautifully designed box set. In addition, the box contains a turntable mat and a square, artist signed lithograph. The rigid box has a magnetic closure and the silver foil is stamped on black Sierra cloth. This is a premium collector's item and only 2000 exist in the world.
The Obelisk contains these albums:
1. Full Fathom Five (WM052 - 2xLP)
2. Live At The Googolplex (WM059 - LP picture disc)
3. Jam Room (WM060 - LP picture disc)
4. Pitchfork and Lost Needles (WM061 - LP picture disc)
5. La Curandera (WM053 - LP)
6. Strange Cousins From The West (WM013 - 2xLP)
7. Blast Tyrant (WM018 - 2xLP)
8. Robot Hive / Exodus (WM019 - 2xLP)
9. From Beale Street To Oblivion (WM020 - 2xLP)
10. Earth Rocker (WM028 - LP)
11. Psychic Warfare (WM042 - LP)
12. Book Of Bad Decisions (WM067 - 2xLP)
Clutch is:
Neil Fallon - Vocals/Guitar
Tim Sult - Guitar
Dan Maines - Bass
Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums/Percussion