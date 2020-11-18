CLUTCH To Release The Weathermaker Vault Series Vol.I This Month

Clutch will be releasing The Weathermaker Vault Series Vol. I on November 27.

In the summer of 2019, Weathermaker Music began to release digital-only Clutch covers and re-recorded songs from their vast catalog as a way to stay active and give fans a regular dose of Clutch every six or so weeks. The campaign is called The Weathermaker Vault Series, and it has been successful so far with the digital release of 9 singles.

Weathermaker Music is now releasing a ten-track physical album on CD and 12" vinyl as The Weathermaker Vault Series Vol. I. The album will contain one unreleased track, a Spanish language cover version of "Algo Ha Cambiado," a hard-rocking shuffle written by the legendary blues-rock guitarist Norberto Napolitano affectionately known as Pappo of the pioneering Argentinean blues metal band Pappos Blues.

The CD and the digital album version will be released on November 27. A 12" colored vinyl (Opaque White) LP version will be available in the new year.

“This Clutch release is unique in that we chose to record some of our favorite songs by artists that have provided us with inspiration over the years as well as re-record some Clutch Classics,” states drummer Jean-Paul Gaster. “Hitting the studio this way was great to keep our recording chops up as well as celebrate some music that has meant so much to us as fans and musicians.”

The Weathermaker Vault Series Vol.I tracklisting:

"Passive Restraints"

"Electric Worry"

"Run, John Barleycorn, Run"

"Evil"

"Fortunate Son"

"Algo Ha Cambiado"

"Spacegrass"

"Precious And Grace"

"Smoke Banshee"

"Willie Nelson"

"Passive Restraints" video:

Clutch lineup:

Neil Fallon - Vocals/Guitar

Tim Sult - Guitar

Dan Maines - Bass

Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums/Percussion