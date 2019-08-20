CODE ORANGE Share "Let Me In" Entrance Theme For WWE Superstar THE FIEND

WWE and the Grammy-nominated group, Code Orange, have released “Let Me In”, the official entrance theme for WWE Superstar ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. ‘The Fiend’ recently made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam, quickly becoming one of the most talked about moments from the event.

“Let Me In” is available now on all streaming platforms, and marks the first new music from Code Orange since the 2018 release of The Hurt Will Go On, a digital EP featuring “3 Knives” and “The Hunt” feat. Corey Taylor, as well as “The Hurt Will Go On” (Shade Remix), an official remix of Code Orange’s “Hurt Goes On” helmed by the band’s guitarist and vocalist Shade.