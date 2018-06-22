CODEX: FACTORIA Release Debut Full-Length Album; Features Guest Appearances By RAZOR, SACRIFICE, ANNIHILATOR Members

Vancouver death/thrash act Codex: Factoria have released their debut full-length album Cause Destruction Through Tyrants. Stream and download the album on Bandcamp.

Cause Destruction Through Tyrants is nine tracks of thundering audio warfare. Produced and engineered by Dan Yakimow (Nylithia), and mastered by Greg Reely (Strapping Young Lad, Fear Factory), the album also boasts guest appearances by Rob Urbinati (Sacrifice), Dave Padden (Annhilator, Third Ion), Adam Tranquilli and CJ Scioscia (Blood Feast), and Dave Carlo (Razor).

The follow-up remix album, tentatively entitled Satan Except, None Higher, is slated to be released fall/winter of 2018. Featuring radically deconstructed versions of material from Cause Destruction Through Tyrants, this remix album boasts contributions from some of the most legendary names in electronic/industrial/dark ambient! Included in that list will be Dave "Rave" Ogilvie (Skinny Puppy, Nine Inch Nails, David Bowie), Chris Peterson (Frontline Assembly, Decree), dark-ambient legend Lustmord, and industrial-metal pioneers 16 Volt.

Tracklisting:

“Crown Of Thorns”

“Ritual Of Three” (feat. Tranquilli and Scioscia)

“Cause Destruction Through Tyrants”

“Divine Will Fail” (feat. Carlo)

“Murderer”

“Splatter” (feat. Padden)

“Warborn” (feat. Urbinati)

“Dying Like A Slave”

“Black Metal” (Venom cover)

(Photo by: Lee Tebb)