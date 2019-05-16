COHEED AND CAMBRIA Perform "The Gutter" A Capella; First Take Video Posted
In the clip below, Coheed And Cambria guest on Auto-Capella and perform their song "The Gutter" a capella. This is the first take.
Coheed And Cambria have announced a major tour across North America in support of their new album, The Unheavenly Creatures. The 26-city The Unheavenly Skye Tour will see the band performing across a range of venues from large theaters to outdoor amphitheaters this summer. Special guest Mastodon will join the band, performing their renowned Crack The Skye album in its entirety. Every Time I Die will support on all dates.
Produced by Live Nation, the rock outing kicks off May 28th in Louisville, KY at the Iroquois Amphitheater and will make stops in Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping July 3rd in Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.
Tour dates:
May
28 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater*
29 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre*
31 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
June
1 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville
2 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
6 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
7 - New York, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk
8 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE – Outdoors*
11 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove*
14 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair
22 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor*
23 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
25 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
26 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park - Park at the Park
28 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
30 - Phoenix, NV - Comerica Theatre
July
2 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater / Austin360 Amphitheater
3 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
* not a Live Nation date