COHEED AND CAMBRIA Set Dates For Neverender NWFT Tour 2020
February 4, 2020, an hour ago
Modern progressive rock band Coheed and Cambria will return to the road for the 40-plus date Neverender NWFT Tour in 2020. Continuing the popular Neverender Tour series, the group will perform their 2007 fourth studio album, Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume II: No World For Tomorrow, in its entirety. Additionally, fans can expect performances of Coheed and Cambria classics as well other essential material from the band’s expansive catalogue.
The first leg of the Neverender NWFT Tour launches May 5 in Austin, TX at ACL Live at the Moody Theater, visits major markets in the Midwest and West Coast, and concludes May 31st at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, NV. Meanwhile, the second leg canvases the East Coast, South, and Mid-Atlantic, kicking off August 30 at The Royal Oak Theater in Royal Oak, MI. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb 7 at 10am local time, with a special fan pre-sale beginning Wednesday February 5 also at 10 AM. Instrumental powerhouse Chon serves as direct support on most dates. Head here for more information and tickets.
Thirteen years ago, No World for Tomorrow closed out the band’s original sci-fi narrative, The Amory Wars, in epic fashion. Upon release, it bowed at #6 on the Billboard Top 200 as the band’s second consecutive Top 10 debut on the respective chart. Meanwhile, album single “Running Free” soared to the Top 20 on the Alternative Rock Chart, while “Feathers” and “Mother Superior” stand out as fan favorites. Iconic Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins notably recorded drums for the album.
In 2008, Coheed and Cambria hosted the original Neverender as a historic four-night stand in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and London which saw them play their first four albums in full, one per evening. This gave birth to the Neverender Tour. Since then the band has brought these records to life in intimate venues and delivered an immersive audio-visual experience befitting of each respective narrative. Neverender: NWFT marks the fourth and potentially final Neverender Tour, giving gravity to the proceedings.
Claudio Sanchez elaborated on the tour, stating, “Neverender is a special chance for us to celebrate the milestones that have made us Coheed and Cambria. And while the title of this chapter may suggest the end, I would like to think this and past Neverenders will help inform how we approach this ritual in the future.”
In other Coheed and Cambria news, the No World For Tomorrow comic series is slated to arrive in late 2020 via Boom! Studios.
Dates:
May
5 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
6 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre
8 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
9 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory
10 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
12 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
13 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium
15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
16 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
17 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium
19 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
20 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
21 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom
23 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theater
24 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Concert House
25 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma
27 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House
28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
29 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
31 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
August
30 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Theatre
September
1 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
2 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
4 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Council Bluffs
5 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
6 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
8 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
9 – Fort Wayne, IN – Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
15 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
16 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
19 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium Outdoors
20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Metropolitan Opera House
22 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
23 – Asheville, NC – The Oragne Peel
25 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
26 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
27 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
29 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre
30 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
October
2 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach
3 – Saint Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
(Photo by: Jimmy Fontaine)