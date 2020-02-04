COHEED AND CAMBRIA Set Dates For Neverender NWFT Tour 2020

Modern progressive rock band Coheed and Cambria will return to the road for the 40-plus date Neverender NWFT Tour in 2020. Continuing the popular Neverender Tour series, the group will perform their 2007 fourth studio album, Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume II: No World For Tomorrow, in its entirety. Additionally, fans can expect performances of Coheed and Cambria classics as well other essential material from the band’s expansive catalogue.

The first leg of the Neverender NWFT Tour launches May 5 in Austin, TX at ACL Live at the Moody Theater, visits major markets in the Midwest and West Coast, and concludes May 31st at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, NV. Meanwhile, the second leg canvases the East Coast, South, and Mid-Atlantic, kicking off August 30 at The Royal Oak Theater in Royal Oak, MI. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb 7 at 10am local time, with a special fan pre-sale beginning Wednesday February 5 also at 10 AM. Instrumental powerhouse Chon serves as direct support on most dates. Head here for more information and tickets.

Thirteen years ago, No World for Tomorrow closed out the band’s original sci-fi narrative, The Amory Wars, in epic fashion. Upon release, it bowed at #6 on the Billboard Top 200 as the band’s second consecutive Top 10 debut on the respective chart. Meanwhile, album single “Running Free” soared to the Top 20 on the Alternative Rock Chart, while “Feathers” and “Mother Superior” stand out as fan favorites. Iconic Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins notably recorded drums for the album.

In 2008, Coheed and Cambria hosted the original Neverender as a historic four-night stand in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and London which saw them play their first four albums in full, one per evening. This gave birth to the Neverender Tour. Since then the band has brought these records to life in intimate venues and delivered an immersive audio-visual experience befitting of each respective narrative. Neverender: NWFT marks the fourth and potentially final Neverender Tour, giving gravity to the proceedings.

Claudio Sanchez elaborated on the tour, stating, “Neverender is a special chance for us to celebrate the milestones that have made us Coheed and Cambria. And while the title of this chapter may suggest the end, I would like to think this and past Neverenders will help inform how we approach this ritual in the future.”

In other Coheed and Cambria news, the No World For Tomorrow comic series is slated to arrive in late 2020 via Boom! Studios.

Dates:

May

5 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

6 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

8 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

9 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

10 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

12 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

13 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

16 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

17 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium

19 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

20 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

21 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

23 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theater

24 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Concert House

25 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma

27 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House

28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

29 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

31 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

August

30 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Theatre

September

1 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

2 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

4 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Council Bluffs

5 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

6 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

8 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

9 – Fort Wayne, IN – Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

15 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

16 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

19 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium Outdoors

20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Metropolitan Opera House

22 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

23 – Asheville, NC – The Oragne Peel

25 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

26 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans

27 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

29 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

30 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

October

2 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach

3 – Saint Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

(Photo by: Jimmy Fontaine)