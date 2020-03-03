COLD Announce A Different Kind Of Tour: An Intimate Evening With Cold
March 3, 2020, 29 minutes ago
Alternative rockers, Cold, have announced that they will hit the road on “A Different Kind of Tour” this spring, presenting themselves in an all new, intimate element that recent followers and long-time fans alike cannot miss.
Each show will feature a very special full-length stripped down set of new songs and fan favorites - from “Stupid Girl” to “Shine” in set. The run will begin on April 2 in Laconia, NH and wrap on May 30 in Flint, MI. A complete list of dates can be found below, and for more information, visit coldarmy.com. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Thursday, March 5.
Dates:
April
2 - Laconia, NH - Granite St Music Hall
3 - Albany, NY - Hollows
4 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theater
5 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall
9 - Ft. Meyers, FL - Buddha Rock Club
10 - Destin, FL - Destin Rocks
12 - Greer, SC - The Spinning Jenny
14 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
15 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)
17 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall
18 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolf Auditorium
19 - Easton, PA - One Center Square
23 - Boston, MA - City Winery
24 - Harrisburg, PA - Midtown Arts Center
25 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theatre
26 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
29 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester
30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
May
1 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note
2 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House
4 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank
6 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf
7 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s
8 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium
9 - Denver, CO - Marquis
13 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
15 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
20 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock
22 - Amarillo, TX - Hoots
23 - Dallas, TX - Trees
24 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
27 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
28 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre
29 - Indianapolis, IN - HiFi
30 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
(Photo - Carl Timpone)