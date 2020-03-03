COLD Announce A Different Kind Of Tour: An Intimate Evening With Cold

Alternative rockers, Cold, have announced that they will hit the road on “A Different Kind of Tour” this spring, presenting themselves in an all new, intimate element that recent followers and long-time fans alike cannot miss.

Each show will feature a very special full-length stripped down set of new songs and fan favorites - from “Stupid Girl” to “Shine” in set. The run will begin on April 2 in Laconia, NH and wrap on May 30 in Flint, MI. A complete list of dates can be found below, and for more information, visit coldarmy.com. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Thursday, March 5.

Dates:

April

2 - Laconia, NH - Granite St Music Hall

3 - Albany, NY - Hollows

4 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theater

5 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

9 - Ft. Meyers, FL - Buddha Rock Club

10 - Destin, FL - Destin Rocks

12 - Greer, SC - The Spinning Jenny

14 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

15 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)

17 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall

18 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolf Auditorium

19 - Easton, PA - One Center Square

23 - Boston, MA - City Winery

24 - Harrisburg, PA - Midtown Arts Center

25 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theatre

26 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

29 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

May

1 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

2 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf

7 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s

8 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium

9 - Denver, CO - Marquis

13 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

15 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

20 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock

22 - Amarillo, TX - Hoots

23 - Dallas, TX - Trees

24 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

27 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

28 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre

29 - Indianapolis, IN - HiFi

30 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

(Photo - Carl Timpone)