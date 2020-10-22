COLDBOUND Confirm Addition Of LIV KRISTINE, MARKUS RIIHIMÄKI, And MEIJU ENHO

October 22, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal black death coldbound

COLDBOUND Confirm Addition Of LIV KRISTINE, MARKUS RIIHIMÄKI, And MEIJU ENHO

Sweden-based melodic death/doom metal band, Coldbound, have announced that Liv Kristine (solo, ex-Theatre Of Tragedy, ex-Leaves Eyes), Markus Riihimäki (KanteleScape), and Meiju Enho (Mamyth, Mythrian, Greenrose Faire, ex-Ensiferum) have joined the ranks of Coldbound as full members.

A new album soon will be released including all these incredible musicians plus much more. Stay tuned for updates.



Featured Audio

HELION PRIME – “Forbidden Zone” (Saibot Reigns)

HELION PRIME – “Forbidden Zone” (Saibot Reigns)

Latest Reviews