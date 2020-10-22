COLDBOUND Confirm Addition Of LIV KRISTINE, MARKUS RIIHIMÄKI, And MEIJU ENHO

Sweden-based melodic death/doom metal band, Coldbound, have announced that Liv Kristine (solo, ex-Theatre Of Tragedy, ex-Leaves Eyes), Markus Riihimäki (KanteleScape), and Meiju Enho (Mamyth, Mythrian, Greenrose Faire, ex-Ensiferum) have joined the ranks of Coldbound as full members.

A new album soon will be released including all these incredible musicians plus much more. Stay tuned for updates.