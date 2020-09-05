COLLATERAL Add Keyboardist ROB FENNING To Band

"So... after our first show in seven months and one to remember, we are insanely excited to announce yet another member," says UK rockers Collateral. "On the keyboards... Mr Rob Fenning."

Rob Fenning (pictured above) is also the lead vocalist for London-based melodic rock band Shaft Of Steel. The group released their debut album, Steel Heartbeat, in 2020.

Just last month, Collateral introduced Louis Malagodi as their second guitarist.

Collateral released their self-titled, debut full-length album (recorded as a four piece) in February 2020 via Roulette Media Records / Cargo Records UK. Check out the video for the single "Merry Go Round":