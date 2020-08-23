COLLATERAL Introduce Second Guitarist LOUIS MALAGODI

UK rockers Collateral "are so excited to introduce to you a new member to the band. Louis Malagodi is joining Todd Winger as the second guitarist. Make him feel welcome."

Louis commented, "The news is in! I'll be joining the Collateral boys on their mad adventure, excited is an understatement!"

Witness Malagodi jamming to "You Really Got Me" by Van Halen in the video below.

Collateral released their self-titled, debut full-length album in February 2020 via Roulette Media Records / Cargo Records UK. Check out the video for the single "Mr. Big Shot":