COLLATERAL - New Single "Can't Hold Me Down" Due Next Week

Collateral are back with a vengeance with their most powerfully uplifting and empowering single to date “Can’t Hold Me Down”. The new single, released by Roulette Media on Friday November 27, 2020 is now available to pre-save at this location.

The single was recorded and produced by Collateral and mixed by Grammy nominated producer and engineer Romesh Dodangoda (Bring Me The Horizon, Funeral For A Friend, Motorhead).

“Can’t Hold Me Down” is also the first piece of new material to feature Collateral’s expanded six-piece lineup which includes new members Robert Fenning (keyboards) and Louis Malagodi (guitar), alongside original members Angelo Tristan (lead vocals, guitar), Todd Winger (guitar), Jack Bentley-Smith (bass), and Ben Atkinson (drums).

The new single symbolises hope in a world that has seen industries, businesses and even families collapse in recent months due to the pandemic. "Can’t Hold Me Down"’s message inspires individuals to always be their best, no matter what the obstacles are, no matter what is thrown at them.

Says Collateral frontman Angelo Tristan, “Many bands were struck hard at the start of the year, with Collateral being struck half way through their debut album tour that reached Top 5 in the Official UK Rock Charts. So, there is no surprise that frustration would lead to an empowering full out rock song that would hopefully inspire people across the world to keep focus on the light at the end of the tunnel… and that is exactly what they have done.”

“Can’t Hold Me Down is a song that has many layers and stories that ultimately comes back to one thing, ‘I won’t be held down’,” says Angelo. Starting with the lyric, “I used to be the one with my head in the clouds, chasing the dream to write the perfect rhyme,” to the monstrous multi-voice Queen style chorus with “You Can’t Hold Me Down.”

“We didn’t want to write a typical Covid song. What’s the point?” says Angelo. “The 6 o’clock news is doing that for you day in day out. People don’t need that right now. Some people might see this as a rebellious track. Maybe it is. Our intention is only to try and inspire people to get through the other side of this with a track that brings comfort and a hard pounding beat.”

“Can’t Hold Me Down” is different from the other singles that we have released. It’s less angry than “Lullaby”, it’s more modern than “Mr Big Shot”, it has more balls than “Midnight Queen”, and it completely contradicts “Merry Go Round”. I think our fans are beginning to see a variation starting to appear in our sound and writing which is keeping everyone on their toes, including the band.”

(Photo Credit: Rob Nankivell)