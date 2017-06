Video footage of Norway’s Combichrist, performing at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2015, is available for streaming below.

The band performed the following set:

“We Love You”

“Just Like Me”

“No Redemption”

“Zombie Fistfight”

“Can't Control”

“Maggots At The Party”

“Retreat Hell”

“Never Surrender”

“Blut Royale”

“What The Fuck”

“Razorblade”