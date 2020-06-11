Coming Soon: WEDNESDAY 13 Covers INXS Hit "Devil Inside"

Wednesday 13 has been sharpening his pitchfork, and provides fans with this glimpse at what lies ahead:

"Coming soon: new single & video for our cover of the classic Inxs song 'Devil Inside'."

"There is a devil inside all of us, but some wear it outward, like the woman in the song 'raised on leather with flesh on her mind.' We also meet a man 'fed on nothing but full of pride,' one of the seven deadly sins."

"'I was on a God and the Devil phase there,' Inxs lead singer Michael Hutchence said of the lyrics. 'I suppose it's to do with the chaos of everything, you know? And we can put it into religious terms, I suppose. The Devil is chaotic. So that every time you think something's right, he comes in and changes everything.'"