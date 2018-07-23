CONAN Announce More Dates For Existential Void Guardian Tour 2018
July 23, 2018, an hour ago
Conan will hit to the road again in 2018 with a series of headliner shows worldwide on their Existential Void Guardian Tour opening in Moledo, Portugal on August 10th and finishing at the Buried In Smoke X-Mas Weekender, Oxford, UK on December 2nd. The full list of dates is below and the tour will be continued in 2019.
Tour dates:
August
10 - Moledo, Portugal - Sonic Blast Moledo Fest
11 - Winchester, UK - Boomtown Fair
16 - Galway, Ireland - The Loft
17 - Cork, Ireland - Cyprus Avenue
18 - Limerick, Ireland Dolans Warehouse
September
30 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy
October
2 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar
3 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast
4 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
5 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
6 - Wroclaw, Poland - Firlej
7 - Warsaw, Poland - Poglos
9 - Vinius, Lithuania - Rock River Club
10 - Jelgava, Latvia -Melno Cepuriso Balerija
11 - Tallinn, Estonia - Sveta
13 - Helsinki, Finland - Blow Up 4 Festival
15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken
17 - Malmo, Sweden - Plan B
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade
20 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Void Festival
November
7 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement
8 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts
9 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar
10 - Brisbane, Australia - Crowbar
12 - Wellington, New Zealand - Valhalla
13 - Auckland, New Zealand - Whammy Bar
16 - Moscow, Russia - Aglomerat
17 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Zoccolo
23 - Nottingham, UK - The Loft
24 - Leeds, UK - Temple Of Boom
25 - Newcastle, UK - Byker Grave Festival
26 - Glasgow, UK - Audio
27 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
28 - Coventry, UK - The Arches
29 - Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach
30 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Craufurd Arms
December
1 - London, UK - Boston Music Rooms
2 - Oxford, UK - Buried In Smoke X-Mas Weekender
Two years after the remarkable Revengeance, Conan once more leave us astounded with a previously unknown side to dual vocal sludge. The British trio presents a tar monster named Existential Void Guardian that seems even more menacing as soon as it gets high on its own down-tuned groove frenzy.
The album will be released on September 14th via Napalm Records.
Tracklisting:
"Prosper On The Path"
"Eye To Eye To Eye"
"Paincantation"
"Amidst The Infinite"
"Volt Thrower"
"Vexxagon"
"Eternal Silent Legend"
Bonus tracks:
"Total Conquest" (live 2018 @ Rebellion Manchester)
"Satsumo" (live 2018 @ Rebellion Manchester)
"Foehammer" (live 2018 @ Rebellion Manchester)
"Hawk As Weapon" (live 2018 @ Rebellion Manchester)
Existential Void Guardian will be available as:
- 1 CD Digipack
- 2 LP Gatefold black
- 2 LP Gatefold gold (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive)
- 2 LP Gatefold dark green (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive)
- Digital Album
Pre-order here.
Lineup:
Jon Davis - vocals, guitar
Chris Fielding - bass
Johnny King - drums