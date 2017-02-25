CONAN Frontman Reveals New Project DOS

Conan frontman Jon Davis has revealed his new lo-fi project DOS will soon be recording their debut album at Skyhammer Studio.

Jon commented that the project, which also features Joe Allen of Kurokuma on drums, "focuses on the most simple of musical currencies, heaviness. Heavy feedback, heavy cymbal hits, heavy repetition. We are heavy metal, in the simplest form."

More details on the project will be made available in the near future. In the meantime you can check for further updates on the band's website or Facebook page.