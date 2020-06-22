CONCEPTION Featuring Former KAMELOT Vocalist ROY KHAN Release Official Video For "Anybody Out There"

Norwegian progressive metallers, Conception, release their new album, State Of Deception, on April 3rd, their first full length offering in over two decades. They have released an official video for "Anybody Out There", which can be viewed below.

Following on from 2018’s successful EP release My Dark Symphony, State Of Deception was released via their own Conception Sound Factory label.

State Of Deception follows a twenty year interval during which band members Roy Khan, Tore Østby, Ingar Amlien and Arve Heimdal remained friends throughout, and the album release marks the full-circle evolution of the band. Lead singer Roy Khan: ”The reception we’ve had from fans made recording a new album almost inevitable; they’d have rioted if we didn’t get this out! But we’re mightily proud of what we have put together here; I actually think it’s the best thing I’ve ever been involved in. We can’t wait to share it with everyone!”

In fact, reflecting the band’s desire for an entirely direct relationship with their fans, the album is wholly fan-funded. Moreover, State Of Deception is wholly self-produced, benefits from the stellar mix skills of Stefan Glaumann (Rammstein, Within Temptation, Europe etc), and is comprised of 9 tracks in total. Guitarist Tore Østby explains further, “Producing this new album has been an emotional and exciting process, digging deeper into the heart and soul of the band than ever before. The result is dynamic and intense, it really feels like we managed to capture the state of Conception 2020!”

State Of Deception perfectly captures the band’s trademark breadth of progressive sound, from symphonic melodrama to rock riff utopia, and also features eminent Amaranthe vocalist Elize Ryd.

State Of Deception tracklist:

“In Deception”

“Of Raven And Pigs”

“Waywardly Broken”

“No Rewind”

“The Mansion” (featuring Elize Ryd)

“By The Blues”

“Anybody Out There”

“She Dragoon”

“Feather Moves” (remastered)

“By The Blues”:

"Waywardly Broken" lyric video: