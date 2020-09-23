CONEY HATCH Announce First-Ever Pay-Per-View Web Concert On October 3rd

Canadian hard rock veterans Coney Hatch have announced their first-ever Pay-Per-View Web Concert on October 3rd. In association with BraveWords’ Streaming For Vengeance and Polymer Records, this “one night only” event sees the band returning to the stage at the legendary El Mocambo in Toronto for the first time since 1983! The show will feature music from all four of their studio records (‘82s Coney Hatch, ‘83s Outa Hand, ’85s Friction and 2013’s Four) spanning a career of over 30 years and will include a close up interview hosted by BraveWords Founder/CEO “Metal” Tim Henderson. The current Coney Hatch line-up features lead vocalist and guitarist Carl Dixon, vocalist and bassist Andy Curran, guitarist Sean Kelly and drummer Dave Ketchum.

The show will be recorded for a future release on vinyl and CD which also marks the first ever Coney Hatch live record release.

Tickets and merch bundles are available at this location.

Click here to order a special limited edition Coney Hatch El Mocambo exclusive event t-shirt. One dollar from every live stream purchase, in person ticket and t-shirt purchase will go towards the Unison Benevolent Fund to aid the Canadian music community.



