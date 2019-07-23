CONEY HATCH Frontman CARL DIXON Posts Live Video From Sauble Beach Show Posted; Gigs Announced For France And Switzerland

Coney Hatch frontman Carl Dixon has posted a new video clip "featuring Andy Curran on vocals, Sean Kelly, Dave Ketchum and me. A bit of fun at beautiful Sauble Beach."

Coney Hatch's live schedule is currently as follows:

October

11 - Seneca Queen Theatre - Niagara Falls, ON, Canada

12 - Maxwell's Concerts & Events - Waterloo, ON, Canada (with Helix)

19 - Espace François Mitterrand - Bully les Mines, France

20 - venue tba - Geneva, Switzerland