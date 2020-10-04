CONEY HATCH To Release First Live Record With Two New Songs Soon

Prior to Coney Hatch's first-ever pay-per-view event last night (October 3rd), BraveWords founder "Metal" Tim Henderson spoke with bassist/vocalist Andy Curran and singer/guitarist Carl Dixon for an up-close and personal interview on the stage of the newly-renovated El Mocambo, a venue they last played in 1983! The pair revealed that their first live album will be released soon and it will include the band's first new studio material since 2013.



It’s interesting,” Curran begins, "when we did the Coney Hatch 4 record, some of our producers always taught us is that you should track extra stuff. I know bands like Rush, absolutely not - ‘We are going to record seven songs and that’s it,' and that’s all you get. So we put down two extra bed tracks and just filed them away. We just did nothing with them. That was in 2013. So I said to Carl, ‘Dude, let’s finish these things off.’ He had just introduced me to Sean Kelly and we had done a lot of live gigs with him. And he kept saying, ‘c’mon guys, let’s get into the studio.’ He was so enthusiastic. So we went in and finished off these two songs. Actually, up in the corner of the El Mocambo, there is a recording studio - thanks to Michael Wekerle - and we went in and cut our vocal tracks. So, two new songs and Carl was the mastermind of our live recording from Germany.”

“We have a live album from Germany and we’ve been waiting on the right time to unleash upon the world,” Dixon continues. “So we want to include the two new songs. And we will include the two new songs with live album as bonus tracks when we feel it’s the right time, which should be pretty soon.”

"The thing I want to punctuate about the live in Germany record," Curran adds, "is that we’ve never released a live album, and there’s a certain magic about seeing the Hatch live. It’s raw, it’s rough and ready.”

In association with BraveWords’ Streaming For Vengeance and Polymer Records, Coney Hatch's “one night only” pay-per-view event at the legendary El Mocambo was filmed and recorded for a future release on vinyl and CD.



The current Coney Hatch line-up features lead vocalist and guitarist Carl Dixon, vocalist and bassist Andy Curran, guitarist Sean Kelly and drummer Dave Ketchum.









