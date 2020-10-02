CONEY HATCH’s Andy Curran Talks Working With RUSH, Death Of NEIL PEART - “Just A Tragic Loss For All Of Us”

Jimmy Kay and Alan Dixon from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to bassist Andy Curran of legendary Canadian hard rock band Corey Hatch. Curran spoke about the band’s upcoming first-ever pay-per-view web concert tomorrow night (October 3rd) at the newly-renovated and legendary El Mocambo in Toronto as well as his working relationship as the A&R man for Rush over the years.

When asked about his relationship working for Rush, Curran looks back: “It was quite a riot being involved with the label and being the A&R guy for one of the best bands (Rush). With Rush you don't A&R them you just let them do what they do and I would never think I can come in and contribute anyway to make their records better. But what I pride myself in is introducing them to (producer) Nick Raskulinecz. They (Rush) came to me one day and said they have a list of producers and asked me who do you think should produce us? So I brought a couple of names forth and one of them was Nick Raskulinecz and he hit it off with them and they made two records with him arguable their best music on the last couple of records they made. I was fortunate to be with them at the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame when Rush were inducted. I was constantly pinching myself on a daily basis. How did I get here? How am I working with these guys? I used to idolize these guys. I grew up listening to Rush, I was at Massey Hall when All the World's A Stage show (where live album was recorded). I loved every minute of it. I'm still involved with Rush helping them out."

And the tragic death of Neil Peart: "Neil was a very private man, it took a while to break the ice with Neil, but we became fast friends over ice hockey. With Neil we worked with the Hockey Hall of Fame, TSN and we did that theme song for Hockey Night In Canada. I had a very special relationship with him. He was a very quiet private guy, but easily of the most kindest person I ever met in my life. Just a tragic loss for all of us, even though we were prepared in the Rush camp for it and we knew about it. That was a tough loss for sure. "



In association with BraveWords’ Streaming For Vengeance and Polymer Records, Coney Hatch's “one night only” pay-per-view event sees the band returning to the stage at the legendary El Mocambo in Toronto for the first time since 1983! The show will feature music from all four of their studio records (‘82s Coney Hatch, ‘83s Outa Hand, ’85s Friction and 2013’s Four) spanning a career of over 30 years and will include a close up interview hosted by BraveWords Founder/CEO “Metal” Tim Henderson. The current Coney Hatch line-up features lead vocalist and guitarist Carl Dixon, vocalist and bassist Andy Curran, guitarist Sean Kelly and drummer Dave Ketchum.





The show will be recorded for a future release on vinyl and CD which also marks the first ever Coney Hatch live record release.

