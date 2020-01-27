Confirmed: SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE, WHITESNAKE, NIGHT RANGER To Embark On 2020 US Tour; Announcement Video Streaming

The wait is over: Sammy Hagar & The Circle have teamed up with Whitesnake and special guests Night Ranger for an epic 2020 tour crisscrossing the US and bringing the party to you! Check out Sammy and David Coverdale's "Tea/Quila" announcement below.

Ticket pre-sales with the code "THECIRCLE" begin Tuesday, January 28 at 10 AM, local time. Public on-sales begin Friday, January 31. Complete show listing details at redrocker.com/events.

Tour dates:

July

9 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL

11 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds - Tampa, FL

14 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

15 - Coast Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - Raleigh, NC

18 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach, VA

19 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

22 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ

23 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

25 - Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Outdoor Venue - Salamanca, NY

26 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre - Wantagh, NY

August

7 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO

8 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

11 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI

12 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

14 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL

15 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN

18 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY

19 - S&T Bank Music Park - Burgettstown, PA

21 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

22 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

September

2 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX

3 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

6 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

8 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA

10 - USANA Amphitheatre - West Valley City, UT

13 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA

15 - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre - Ridgefield, WA

16 - White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA

18 - Toyota Amphitheatre - Wheatland, CA

20 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA