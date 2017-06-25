CONTEST – Enter To Win A Signed Copy Of CHEAP TRICK’s New Album!

Cheap Trick released their new album We’re All Alright! on June 16th via Big Machine Records. BraveWords is giving its readers a chance to win a signed deluxe edition of the album. To enter the contest you must "Like" BraveWords on Facebook and then send us an email to contests@bravewords.com with the subject line "I Want You To Want Me!". The winner will be chosen at random. Contest closes June 30th. Please include your snail mail in your email!

We’re All Alright! was produced by Julian Raymond. Its ten tracks (13 on the deluxe edition) hail from the group’s past and present, with older, previously unrecorded songs such as "Radio Lover," "Lolita" and "She's Alright" sitting alongside material written and recorded specifically for the album.

Tracklisting:

“You Got It Going On”

“Long Time Coming”

“Nowhere”

“Radio Lover”

“Lolita”

“Brand New Name On An Old Tattoo”

“Floating Down”

“She’s Alright”

“Listen To Me”

“The Rest Of My Life”

Deluxe Tracks:

“Blackberry Way” (The Move cover)

“Like A Fly”

“If You Still Want My Love”