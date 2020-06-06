Copenhell Converted To Copenheaven In Copenhagen!

According to The New York Times, Copenhagen’s yearly metal festival called Copenhell - another casualty of the dreaded and deadly coronavirus - has been taken over by a group of evangelical Christians. They now call it Copenheaven and have held a drive-in church service here almost every Sunday since the Danish lockdown began.

“We are the Christian sheep,” said the group’s pastor, Thomas Christensen, walking between his congregants’ cars, preparing to lead a service last Sunday.

“That is the big bad wolf,” he said, half in jest. “And I’m the shepherd, protecting the flock.”

Mr. Christensen’s congregants have driven every Sunday since late March to sing, pray and honk their horns, while still cocooned by their windshields from potentially infectious fellow worshipers.

The drivers park in front of a small stage that is erected and dismantled every Sunday morning. A small choir and backing band belt hymns and prayers, amplified by a wall of speakers provided by a company that usually equips musical events.

"We try to have fun with it," said Christensen. "We say, if you want to get baptized, put your windshield washers on," and joked, "If you want to turn to God, put your blinkers on."

Copenhell 2020 was planned to take place Wednesday, June 17th to Saturday, June 20th, but was cancelled on April 7th due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The line-up was scheduled to feature these heavy-hitters: Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, KISS, Down Meshuggah, Opeth, Mercyful Fate, Emperor and Destruction.