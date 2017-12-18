CORELEONI Featuring GOTTHARD Guitarist / Founder LEO LEONI - New Album Behind-The-Scenes Video Streaming
December 18, 2017, 20 hours ago
On February 23rd, Frontiers Music Srl will release the debut album from CoreLeoni, entitled The Greatest Hits, Part 1. Who is CoreLeoni you ask? It is a project founded by none other than Gotthard guitarist and founder Leo Leoni to pay a very personal tribute to his rock & roll past.
Get to know more about the band and this project in this behind-the-scenes video:
In Leo’s words, "On the 25th anniversary of the release of the first Gotthard album, I wanted to pay tribute to songs like "Downtown", "Firedance", "Higher", "Here Comes The Heat", "In The Name", "Ride On...", "Let It Be", and "All I Care 4". Songs that with Gotthard we have kind of left aside. We've re-recorded, refreshed, and "re-brushed" them in a respectful way. These songs are very dear to me and they are part of a period that will remain forever with me."
Joining CoreLeoni on this release:
Ronnie Romero (Lords Of Black, Rainbow) - vocals
Hena Habegger - drums
Jgor Gianola - guitar
Mila Merker - bass
The band will appear live in Switzerland for the following shows:
December
21 - Temus - Agno
22 - Musigburg - Aarburg
23 - Harley Heaven - Dietikon
30 - Piazza - Lugano, Switzerland (Radiofestival)
Stay tuned for more news and more shows.