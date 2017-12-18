CORELEONI Featuring GOTTHARD Guitarist / Founder LEO LEONI - New Album Behind-The-Scenes Video Streaming

On February 23rd, Frontiers Music Srl will release the debut album from CoreLeoni, entitled The Greatest Hits, Part 1. Who is CoreLeoni you ask? It is a project founded by none other than Gotthard guitarist and founder Leo Leoni to pay a very personal tribute to his rock & roll past.

Get to know more about the band and this project in this behind-the-scenes video:

In Leo’s words, "On the 25th anniversary of the release of the first Gotthard album, I wanted to pay tribute to songs like "Downtown", "Firedance", "Higher", "Here Comes The Heat", "In The Name", "Ride On...", "Let It Be", and "All I Care 4". Songs that with Gotthard we have kind of left aside. We've re-recorded, refreshed, and "re-brushed" them in a respectful way. These songs are very dear to me and they are part of a period that will remain forever with me."

Joining CoreLeoni on this release:

Ronnie Romero (Lords Of Black, Rainbow) - vocals

Hena Habegger - drums

Jgor Gianola - guitar

Mila Merker - bass

The band will appear live in Switzerland for the following shows:

December

21 - Temus - Agno

22 - Musigburg - Aarburg

23 - Harley Heaven - Dietikon

30 - Piazza - Lugano, Switzerland (Radiofestival)

Stay tuned for more news and more shows.