CORELEONI Update GOTTHARD Songs For New Album; September Release To Include Two New Songs, JOHN LEE HOOKER Cover

AFM Records will release the new album from CoreLeoni - featuring Gotthard guitarist Leo Leoni and singer Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, Lords Of Black) - on September 27. Entitled CoreLeoni II, the album can be pre-ordered here.

The album will include early Gotthard songs updated for 2019, two new tracks ("Queen Of Hearts" and "Don't Get Me Wrong"), and a cover of John Lee Hooker's "Boom Boom".

Tracklisting:

"Waltz No. 2"

"Standing In The Light"

"Love For Money"

"Open Fire"

"Angel"

"And Then Goodbye" (Bonus Digi/Vinyl)

"She Goes Down"

"No Tomorrow"

"I'm Your Travellin' Man"

"Cheat And Hide" (Bonus Digi/Vinyl)

"Make My Day"

"Mountain Mama"

"Queen Of Hearts"

"Don't Get Me Wrong"

"Boom Boom" (Bonus Digi/Vinyl)

"Il Padrino"

Lineup:

Leo Leoni (Guitar)

Ronnie Romero (Vocals)

Hena Habegger (Drums)

Jgor Gianola (Guitar)

Mila Merker (Bass)