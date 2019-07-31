CORELEONI Update GOTTHARD Songs For New Album; September Release To Include Two New Songs, JOHN LEE HOOKER Cover
July 31, 2019, 2 hours ago
AFM Records will release the new album from CoreLeoni - featuring Gotthard guitarist Leo Leoni and singer Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, Lords Of Black) - on September 27. Entitled CoreLeoni II, the album can be pre-ordered here.
The album will include early Gotthard songs updated for 2019, two new tracks ("Queen Of Hearts" and "Don't Get Me Wrong"), and a cover of John Lee Hooker's "Boom Boom".
Tracklisting:
"Waltz No. 2"
"Standing In The Light"
"Love For Money"
"Open Fire"
"Angel"
"And Then Goodbye" (Bonus Digi/Vinyl)
"She Goes Down"
"No Tomorrow"
"I'm Your Travellin' Man"
"Cheat And Hide" (Bonus Digi/Vinyl)
"Make My Day"
"Mountain Mama"
"Queen Of Hearts"
"Don't Get Me Wrong"
"Boom Boom" (Bonus Digi/Vinyl)
"Il Padrino"
Lineup:
Leo Leoni (Guitar)
Ronnie Romero (Vocals)
Hena Habegger (Drums)
Jgor Gianola (Guitar)
Mila Merker (Bass)