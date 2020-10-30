COREY TAYLOR Announces Secret Los Angeles Performance; Enter For A Chance To Attend By Donating To Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 Fund

Corey Taylor has launched a charity campaign today via Propeller to benefit the Sweet Relief COVID-19 Fund. Fans can enter today for a chance to win tickets to a private, socially distanced, secret performance from Taylor in Los Angeles on November 5 by donating $5.00 USD to the fund, here.

Proceeds raised from the ticket lottery will be donated to Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 Fund aimed at supporting musicians and music industry workers affected by the Coronavirus. Five winners will be selected on November 4, each of which will be able to attend the intimate performance with a guest, while one additional winner will also receive an Epiphone Les Paul Special VE, Vintage Edition Electric Guitar signed by Taylor. To enter for a chance to win, fans can visit propeller.la/coreytaylor.

Taylor recently made history as he reached #1 at Active Rock Radio with his powerful new single “Black Eyes Blue”. The achievement put Taylor in a class all his own, making him the first artist in the history of the format to reach #1 with three separate projects, following chart-topping efforts from his band’s Slipknot and Stone Sour. “Black Eyes Blue” is featured on Taylor’s acclaimed first-ever solo album, CMFT which is available is available now all streaming platforms.

Taylor recently shared an acoustic performance of “Black Eyes Blue”. “Black Eyes Blue” (Acoustic) is available now all streaming platforms here.