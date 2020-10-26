COREY TAYLOR Hits #1 At Active Rock Radio With "Black Eyes Blue"

Corey Taylor has reached #1 on Mediabase’s Active Rock Radio Chart this week with his powerful new single, “Black Eyes Blue". The achievement puts Taylor in an elite class of artists who have reached #1 at the format with two separate projects, following chart-topping efforts from his band Stone Sour, with Slipknot having notched four Top 5 entries. “Black Eyes Blue” is featured on Taylor’s first-ever solo album, CMFT which is available is available now all streaming platforms.

Taylor recently shared an acoustic performance of “Black Eyes Blue”. “Black Eyes Blue” (Acoustic) is available now all streaming platforms here.

Taylor made an impressive chart impact with CMFT. The release entered at #1 on Billboard’s “Current Hard Rock Albums” chart last week, while claiming #2 on “Current Rock Albums”, #6 on “Vinyl Albums”, and #9 on the “Top Albums” charts. Furthermore, CMFT made debuts around the globe with Top 10 entries on the official album charts in Australia and Germany, as well as Top 20 debuts in the United Kingdom and Japan (international chart). Get your copy now at thecoreytaylor.com.

Tracklisting:

"HWY 666"

"Black Eyes Blue"

"Samantha’s Gone"

"Meine Lux"

"Halfway Down"

"Silverfish"

"Kansas"

"Culture Head"

"Everybody Dies On My Birthday"

"The Maria Fire"

"Home"

"CMFT Must Be Stopped" (Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie)

"European Tour Bus Bathroom Song"

"Black Eyes Blue" video:

"CMFT Must Be Stopped" video:

"Culture Head" video:

"HWY 666" lyric video: