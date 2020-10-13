COREY TAYLOR Impacts Charts With Debut Solo Album CMFT

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman, Corey Taylor, has made an impressive chart impact with his first-ever solo album, CMFT. The release entered at #1 on Billboard’s “Current Hard Rock Albums” chart this week, while claiming #2 on “Current Rock Albums”, #6 on “Vinyl Albums”, and #9 on the “Top Albums” charts. Furthermore, CMFT has made debuts around the globe with Top 10 entries on the official album charts in Australia and Germany, as well as Top 20 debuts in the United Kingdom and Japan (international chart). Get your copy now at thecoreytaylor.com.

Tracklisting:

"HWY 666"

"Black Eyes Blue"

"Samantha’s Gone"

"Meine Lux"

"Halfway Down"

"Silverfish"

"Kansas"

"Culture Head"

"Everybody Dies On My Birthday"

"The Maria Fire"

"Home"

"CMFT Must Be Stopped" (Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie)

"European Tour Bus Bathroom Song"

