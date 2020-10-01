COREY TAYLOR Releases New Video Trailer For "Forum Or Against ‘Em" Streaming Event

With just over 24 hours to go until the broadcast of "Forum Or Against 'Em", the global PPV concert event from Corey Taylor, the Grammy Award-winning singer / songwriter has dropped a brand new teaser featuring footage from show rehearsals and giving fans a taste of the pyro-laden spectacle that awaits.

The show, filmed at iconic Los Angeles venue, The Forum, kicks off at 2 PM, PDT/5 PM, EDT tomorrow (Friday, October 2) in celebration of the release of Corey's debut solo album, CMFT, also out Friday. Watch the new trailer below:

Tickets are on sale now at watch.thecoreytaylor.com. Ticket holders will have unlimited, on demand access to the show for a 72 hour window after the initial broadcast and access to exclusive event merch and bundles. For those who missed getting a ticket for the initial broadcast, tickets will be available for the duration of the 72 hour viewing window. Ticket bundles are also available including a t-shirt, hoodie, poster, and access to watch an exclusive Corey Taylor acoustic set. A limited number of one-on-one video chats with Corey Taylor are also available with some bundles.

Forum Or Against ‘Em will be a full arena production complete with a visual feast of pyrotechnics, a stacked set list featuring all tracks from CMFT, select fan favourite cuts from Taylor’s Slipknot and Stone Sour catalogues, a handful of covers and an incendiary guest performance from rock n’ roll girl-gang dance squad, The Cherry Bombs. Special event merch and bundles will also be available during the stream. Kicking off the event’s festivities will be a special pre-show event hosted by presenter/journalist, Beez that will feature exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, starting at 1pm PDT/4pm EDT on Corey's Facebook Page.

Speaking about his upcoming streaming extravaganza, Corey Taylor tells us: “I’ve been saying since the beginning I’d find a way to bring this music and this band to the people. And I’m honoured that The Forum let us do just that. It’s CMFT in its entirety. It’s songs I’ve shared over the years. It’s a celebration, and I’m so stoked to party with all of you."

In the rapidly evolving sphere of streamed events, Forum Or Against ‘Em is set to be an industry first, as Corey Taylor and his management team at 5B Artists + Media partner with Danny Wimmer Presents, the largest independent festival producer in the United States, to put on this one-of-a-kind, pay-per-view concert experience. In utilizing The Forum for this special streaming event, the team are not only able to put together a world class rock extravaganza with a massive arena production, in total, they are also providing work to approximately 80 event staff.

Taylor's debut solo album, CMFT, arrives on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. Album pre-orders are available here, with a limited run of signed physical formats available at retail stores (Amazon, HMV, etc) and limited edition vinyl and merch bundles available at thecoreytaylor.com. A UK exclusive white vinyl version is available from selected UK indie stores and HMV.com.

Each song illustrates the broad musical spectrum showcased on this fiery, fearless rock ‘n’ roll opus, as Taylor nods to lifelong influences ranging from hard rock to punk rock and classic rock to hip-hop. On "Black Eyes Blue", Taylor’s vocals blaze with nostalgia, while on "CMFT Must Be Stopped" his rhymes recall his work on Slipknot’s classic debut and run alongside bulletproof bars from multi-platinum artist Tech N9ne and UK MC Kid Bookie. The track is accompanied by a DJay Brawner directed music video, which sees Taylor taking the CMFT championship belt, while friends such as Marilyn Manson, Lars Ulrich, Rob Halford, Chris Jericho, ZillaKami and more make cameo appearances. Watch it below.

CMFT has been a long time coming for Taylor, with newly written tracks alongside some dating back to his teens. Recorded at Hideout Studio in Las Vegas, with producer Jay Ruston and his band - Christian Martucci (guitar), Zach Throne (guitar), Jason Christopher (bass), and Dustin Robert (drums) - the album traces a wild and exhilarating roadmap through Taylor’s musical psyche. "HWY 666" kicks off the album barreling ahead with a devilish twang, while "Silverfish" peels back the layers of Taylor’s songwriting as acoustic guitars build to a highwire balance of hooks and heft. An ominous bass line gives way to pummeling wah-ed out guitars on "Culture Head" and the moving piano-driven "Home" offers a raw glimpse at Taylor’s immense vocal range.

Tracklisting:

"HWY 666"

"Black Eyes Blue"

"Samantha’s Gone"

"Meine Lux"

"Halfway Down"

"Silverfish"

"Kansas"

"Culture Head"

"Everybody Dies On My Birthday"

"The Maria Fire"

"Home"

"CMFT Must Be Stopped" (Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie)

"European Tour Bus Bathroom Song"

"Culture Head" video:

"Black Eyes Blue" video:

"CMFT Must Be Stopped" video:

"HWY 666" lyric video: