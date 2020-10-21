COREY TAYLOR Shares "Black Eyes Blue" Acoustic Performance; Audio

Corey Taylor has shared an acoustic performance of “Black Eyes Blue”, which is featured on his first-ever solo album, CMFT. “Black Eyes Blue” (Acoustic) is available now all streaming platforms here, and arrives as the album version of the track, currently sitting at #2, closes in on the top spot on the Active Rock Radio chart.

Taylor made an impressive chart impact with CMFT. The release entered at #1 on Billboard’s “Current Hard Rock Albums” chart this week, while claiming #2 on “Current Rock Albums”, #6 on “Vinyl Albums”, and #9 on the “Top Albums” charts. Furthermore, CMFT has made debuts around the globe with Top 10 entries on the official album charts in Australia and Germany, as well as Top 20 debuts in the United Kingdom and Japan (international chart). Get your copy now at thecoreytaylor.com.

Tracklisting:

"HWY 666"

"Black Eyes Blue"

"Samantha’s Gone"

"Meine Lux"

"Halfway Down"

"Silverfish"

"Kansas"

"Culture Head"

"Everybody Dies On My Birthday"

"The Maria Fire"

"Home"

"CMFT Must Be Stopped" (Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie)

"European Tour Bus Bathroom Song"

"Black Eyes Blue" video:

"CMFT Must Be Stopped" video:

"Culture Head" video:

"HWY 666" lyric video: