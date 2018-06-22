COREY TAYLOR Talks New SLIPKNOT Album - "We Have 16 Songs Written Right Now, And They Are Fucking Dangerous" (Video)

Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor was recently interviewed by Kerrang! Magazine prior to the Kerrang! Awards 2018. He was in attendance to accept the Legend Award. Taylor discusses what the term "legend" means to him, he shares some behind-the.scenes stories, talks Stone Sour, and offers up an update on the forthcoming Slipknot album, which is currently in the works. Check out the interview below.

Griffin Taylor, the son of Corey Taylor, and Simon Crahan, the son of Slipknot percussionist Shawn Crahan have started their own band. They can be seen and heard in the clips below jamming to their fathers' songs "The Devil In I" and "Dead Memories".