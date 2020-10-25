COREY TAYLOR Talks New Solo Album - "It's Basically Me Taking The Piss Out Of My Public Persona, And Making Fun Of People Who Think They Know Exactly Who The Fuck I Am"

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman, Corey Taylor, has made an impressive chart impact with his first-ever solo album, CMFT. The release entered at #1 on Billboard’s “Current Hard Rock Albums” chart, while claiming #2 on “Current Rock Albums”, #6 on “Vinyl Albums”, and #9 on the “Top Albums” charts. Furthermore, CMFT has made debuts around the globe with Top 10 entries on the official album charts in Australia and Germany, as well as Top 20 debuts in the United Kingdom and Japan (international chart). Get your copy now at thecoreytaylor.com.

Taylor spoke with Metal Hammer about the album and the wide spectrum of reactions it has received. Following is an excerpt from the interview:

Online the debate raged, fans unable to decide if he had just entered an exciting new era or had just dropped the stinker of his career. Today, Corey hoots with laughter at the response.

"All the pretentious people can’t stand it. Or more to the point, people who hate fun," he says with a grin. "And all the people I thought were going to hate it, loved it. I love the fact I’m pissing in the face of the elitists."

You don’t call your solo album Corey Mother Fucking Taylor unless a) you’ve got balls or b) you’re looking for a reaction. In Corey’s case, it’s both.

"It’s basically me taking the piss out of my public persona and making fun of people who think they know exactly who the fuck I am. I didn’t really have a clear vision (for the record) until I started putting the songs together. And by ‘putting the songs together’, I mean figuring out what we were going to put on the album, because some of these songs go all the way back. 'Kansas' is about 15 years old. 'Samantha’s Gone' is 13 years old. I can remember writing the first two verses of 'HWY 666' in 10th grade."

Read the complete in-depth story here.

Tracklisting:

"HWY 666"

"Black Eyes Blue"

"Samantha’s Gone"

"Meine Lux"

"Halfway Down"

"Silverfish"

"Kansas"

"Culture Head"

"Everybody Dies On My Birthday"

"The Maria Fire"

"Home"

"CMFT Must Be Stopped" (Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie)

"European Tour Bus Bathroom Song"

"Black Eyes Blue" video:

"CMFT Must Be Stopped" video:

"Culture Head" video:

"HWY 666" lyric video: