November 19, 2018, 2 hours ago

COREY TAYLOR To Perform At Star Treatments Fundraising Benefit In Las Vegas This December

Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) has announced his participation in an upcoming fundraising benefit for Star Treatments - an organization that provides a VIP transportation experience for children battling cancer to medical facilities. The event is scheduled for December 14th at Backstage Bar & Billiards and Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Says Taylor: "We’ll be raising money for Star Treatments - an amazing charity started by Matt Dirito. It’ll be a helluva night with performances by yours truly and my stunt double, Jason Christopher, a set by Cherry Bombs and much more. Hope you can join us Dec 14!"

Tickets for the event are available here. For more on Star Treatments, head here.



