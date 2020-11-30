CORNERS OF SANCTUARY Release New Holiday Single "Wonderful Time Of Year"; Audio

Christmas is a time to say I love you and what better way than through a song! Classic metalheads, Corners Of Sanctuary (COS), are staying true to their annual holiday tradition and are dropping another brand new, all original single, “Wonderful Time Of Year".

“A holiday track has definitely become a tradition with Corners Of Sanctuary,” said COS guitarist Mick Michaels in a recent interview. “It's something we hope to continue to do each year... the fans seem to really enjoy it.”

The single is bundled together with several previous COS original holiday releases as part of their “Merry Metal Xmas VII” package for 2020 and made available digitally through Exquisite Noise Records (US).

“More now than ever, we need as much positive energy in the world as we can muster up,” added Michaels. “And if that means writing a holly, jolly holiday song then so be it... we're on board 100%!”

In October, Corners Of Sanctuary released their latest full length album, Heroes Never Die, on RFL Records (US). The album was mastered by Bill Metoyer (Slayer, Armored Saint, W.A.S.P.) and produced by Michaels. Heroes Never Die is available worldwide and can be purchased here.

The band will be part of several online events including Metal Heroes Online II on December 5 and Wrecking Ball Metal Fest on December 12 as part of their “Metal Never Dies: The Online Barrage of Shows” tour. In addition, COS has already begun recording a follow up EP for 2021 as well as working on new material for their next album.