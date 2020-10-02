CORNERS OF SANCTUARY - Second Heroes Never Die Track-By-Track Video Streaming

Following the trailer featuring a track-by-track of the first half of the tracklist of Corners

Of Sanctuary's upcoming album, "Heroes Never Die", guitarist Mick Michaels steps in for a second trailer to talk about the second half of the tracklist, once again providing insights and anecdotes in regards to the featured songs.

Part 1:

Heroes Never Die is where the building blocks of Heavy Metal meet, melodies and hard hitting riffs, ol' US Metal merged with European Metal, Riot meets Judas Priest and Satan, Malice meets Accept and Blitzkrieg and the list goes on and on. Corners Of Sanctuary is one of the newest signings of RFL Records, establishing themselves as a pillar of traditional heavy metal within the label's roster.

Heroes Never Die was produced by Mick Michaels, recorded and mixed at Magic Ears Studios, PA and mastered by Bill Metoyer (Slayer / Fates Warning / W.A.S.P / Armored Saint / Sacred Reich) at SkullSeven Studio, CA.

Tracklisting:

"We Never"

"Someone Else's War"

"The Truth In Lies"

"Combat Shock"

"Heroes Never Die"

"Into The Fight"

"I Will"

"We Won't Back Down (Do Or Die)"

"Best Of The Best"

"We Are The Dead (Dead Man Walking)"

"Remember The Dawn"

"Fight The Good Fight"

Lineup:

Stacey Lee - Vocals

Mad T - Drums

James Pera - Bass & Backing Vocals

Mick Michaels - Guitars & Keyboards