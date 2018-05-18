CORONER – Rereleases Of First Three Album Now Available

After the boxset / DVD release Autopsy from 2016, Swiss technical thrash metal pioneers Coroner are now re-releasing their legendary ‘80s catalogue with re-mastered versions of the first three albums R.I.P. (1987), Punishment For Decadence (1988) and No More Color (1989) available again on CD, LP and as Digital Download via Century Media Records & Sony Music. Orders for each album can be placed at this location.

The albums Coroner made with Noise Records proved that it was so much more than a run-of-the-mill thrash metal band: R.I.P. (1987) was unpolished high-speed metal, Punishment For Decadence (1988) was musically complex, No More Color (1989) and Mental Vortex (1991) demonstrated the band's technical maturity. Coroner also proved their mettle on stage with tours of Europe and the USA. 30 years later, these legendary ‘80s albums of the Swiss technical thrash metal masters are finally available again.

Coroner live:

May

20 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Rock Hard Festival

July

14 – Gavle, Sweden – Gefle Metal Fest

24 – Tolmin, Slovenia – Metaldays

29 – Drogheda, Ireland – Rally Of Lugh Longarm Festival

August

4 – Crete, Greece – Over The Wall