CORRODED Streaming New Single “Fall Of A Nation”

In late 2016, Ånge, Sweden-based aggressive rock act, Corroded, signed with Despotz Records for the release of their new album, Defcon Zero, which will see the light of day in April of this year, preceded by the single, "Fall Of A Nation”, out today. You can now stream the new single below.

The band says, "Friends and foes, ladies and germs, the wait is finally over. Our latest single “Fall Of A Nation”, from the upcoming album Defcon Zero, will strike down upon you like a sledgehammer. When you have listened to its might and fall down to the floor in awe, the only thing that we can say to you is in the words of Shakespeare, “Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more.”

In addition, Despotz will digitally release the band's back catalogue (previously only available via Ninetone / Universal), Eleven Shades Of Black (2009), Exit To Transfer (2010), and State Of Disgrace (2012). The three albums will also be made available on vinyl later in the year.

Their debut album, Eleven Shades Of Black. marks the first strike: the single “Time And Again“ was chosen as the title and theme song for the Swedish version of the reality show Survivor (called Expedition Robinson in Sweden) and put the band on the map overnight. Consequently the album cracked the Swedish Top 3 by entering at #2 on the charts.

Exit To Transfer, their sophomore effort, peaked at #6 on the charts, supported by a sold out Scandinavian tour with US melodic metal monsters Avenged Sevenfold in the fall of 2010 alongside two showcases at the established Berlin, Germany music fair Popkomm. At this point, Corroded had finally made an impact beyond Swedish borders. But even more important was their contribution to the renowned computer game Battlefield, with “Age Of Rage“ being picked up as the game’s theme song.

A lineup change didn't stop the band's third release, State Of Disgrace, from slamming into the Swedish charts once again at #2.