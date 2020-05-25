COSMIC ROVER Feat. Former PANZER Drummer EDSON GRASEFFI Release Spitting Fire Album

May 25, 2020, 2 hours ago

news hard rock heavy metal cosmic rover edson graseffi jag panzer

COSMIC ROVER Feat. Former PANZER Drummer EDSON GRASEFFI Release Spitting Fire Album

Cosmic Rover, the Brazilian stoner rock/ metal band featuring former Panzer drummer, Edson Graseffi, recently released their first full-length album, Spitting Fire. The album is available on all digital platforms via Abraxas, and via Bandcamp.

Videos for a couple of songs from the album can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"Our Tattoos"
"Yesterday Was Crazy"
"Cosmic Rover"
"Spitting Fire"
"Electrify"
"Bright Highway"
"Never Forget"
"Lessons in a Bottle"
"Mushroom Memories"
"Space Motherfucker"

"Our Tattoos" video:

"Yesterday Was Crazy" video:



Featured Audio

FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

Featured Video

ANONYMUS Premieres "Sobrevir"

ANONYMUS Premieres "Sobrevir"

Latest Reviews