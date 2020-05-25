COSMIC ROVER Feat. Former PANZER Drummer EDSON GRASEFFI Release Spitting Fire Album
May 25, 2020, 2 hours ago
Cosmic Rover, the Brazilian stoner rock/ metal band featuring former Panzer drummer, Edson Graseffi, recently released their first full-length album, Spitting Fire. The album is available on all digital platforms via Abraxas, and via Bandcamp.
Videos for a couple of songs from the album can be found below.
Tracklisting:
"Our Tattoos"
"Yesterday Was Crazy"
"Cosmic Rover"
"Spitting Fire"
"Electrify"
"Bright Highway"
"Never Forget"
"Lessons in a Bottle"
"Mushroom Memories"
"Space Motherfucker"
"Our Tattoos" video:
"Yesterday Was Crazy" video: