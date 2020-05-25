COSMIC ROVER Feat. Former PANZER Drummer EDSON GRASEFFI Release Spitting Fire Album

Cosmic Rover, the Brazilian stoner rock/ metal band featuring former Panzer drummer, Edson Graseffi, recently released their first full-length album, Spitting Fire. The album is available on all digital platforms via Abraxas, and via Bandcamp.

Videos for a couple of songs from the album can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"Our Tattoos"

"Yesterday Was Crazy"

"Cosmic Rover"

"Spitting Fire"

"Electrify"

"Bright Highway"

"Never Forget"

"Lessons in a Bottle"

"Mushroom Memories"

"Space Motherfucker"

"Our Tattoos" video:

"Yesterday Was Crazy" video: