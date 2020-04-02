COVID-19 Does Not Stop GUNS N’ ROSES From Performing In Front Of 70,000 Mexicans

The novel virus, known as COVID-19 has spread throughout the whole world. Every single country is impacted by the massive outbreak of the virus. The COVID-19, which was originally discovered in Wuhan, China has now infected almost one million people on Earth and caused deaths of more than 40,000 people.

All of the major events, including concerts, sports events, even the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo have been canceled due to the virus. Many countries have gone into complete lockdown, while others have introduced several quarantine measures. The country leading the chart of the COVID-19 outbreak is the US. There are different opinions and controversies regarding the rapid spread of the virus in the country, though the fact remains as a fact. Over 200,000 people have been infected by the virus in several weeks’ time and it does not look like the pandemic is laying off any sooner.

Despite the pandemic announced by the World Health Organization on the 13th of March, one of the most beloved bands of all time Guns’N Roses decided not to cancel their concert. The concert is supposed to take place on the 14th of March in Mexico. The dates have not been changed and no one is even discussing the change of dates so far.

Guns'N Roses is still beloved by many and due to the great love and a lot of memories regarding the band, many people might still attend the concert. The popularity of their music band never seems to decrease. They reached the summit of popularity and adoration at a very young age and almost instantly, and this love never disappeared in people. The band was and still is very popular despite the age. People would print their pictures on the T-shirts, hoodies, make tattoos with their names, would take the style after the band.

Exactly, due to this incredible love, many people might still attend the concert, despite the pandemic and the quarantine as well as the emergency state in the whole country. Some people might not consider that the virus is indeed extremely contagious, while others may have dreamt of the reunion of the band at their concert, and thus will not lose the chance to attend it.

Interest Over Safety

Doug Goldstein, who is the ex-manager of the music band and used to work with them from 1991 until the quit in 2004, publicly criticized the whole band and the manager for the extremely unwise and irresponsible decision. He said in the interview, that during the pandemic, while everyone encourages people to stay home and not to leave their own houses, it is very inconvenient and irresponsible to hold the concert and put thousands of people at risk.

Doug said that there definitely a miscommunication between the manager and the band, and despite the really hard work and the fact of reuniting, they should once again think and perhaps reconsider their final decision.

During the interview, Doug also raised the concern regarding the proper medical checkups at the entrance. This will be a necessary procedure in order to secure the audience and at least somehow guarantee them safety. The checkup will require first of all medical personnel, as well as the test and hour-long queues for measuring people’s temperature. This will be an incredibly huge effort, and even though theoretically this is possible, the process will take hours. So in the end, is it really worth it? If the Summer Olympics 2020 decided it wasn’t, why can’t they?