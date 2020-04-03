COVID-19 Initiative: Over 15 IRON MAIDEN-Related Books Available For Free Download

A message from author Stjepan Juras of Croatian Iron Maiden fan community, Maiden Croatia:

"Hello Metalheads! COVID-19 is a serious threat. For this reason, is that I have started the ‘Maidencroatia Initiative’ for all Iron Maiden fans where authors and translators of Iron Maiden related books stand united to make your home isolation more tolerable.

"I uploaded all my books in English language completely for free. My gesture was followed by Lauro Meller from Brazil, and he gave me his Maiden related book to upload also completely for free. Now, we have new forces involved! My friend and colleague Claudio Vasquez from Chile offered me a free translation of my Steve Harris book in Spanish just to make a great gesture to the world and spread my books on many more countries for people who speak the Spanish language. This version is initially text only, but it will be upgraded in a few days with the pictures of the final version. This book will be, also, published as a hardcover book.

"On the website linked below you can find all books on English language and step by step we will upload all books on Spanish, Croatian, Italian and Portuguese language completely for free. If you want to purchase any of the hardcover versions available on the website we will consider that as your ‘thank you’ for our gesture to the metal community around the world."

Find free ebooks here:

- maidencroatia.com/ebooks

- maidencroatia.com/spanish

- perun.hr/iron-maiden-e-knjige-besplatno-na-perunhr

Hardcover books:

- www.maidencroatia.com/books