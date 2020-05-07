CRADLE OF FILTH Bassist DANIEL FIRTH - "Thirteen Autumns And A Widow" Playthrough Video

With this week seeing the 22nd Anniversary of Cruelty And The Beast, Cradle Of Filth bassist Daniel Firth has marked the occasion by doing a playthrough video for 'Thirteen Autumns And A Widow'.

"I'm playing a Schecter Hellraiser Extreme-5, modded with Fishman Fluence Bass Soapbar pickups and strung with Newtone Strings. This is going straight in to the Darkglass B7K Ultra plugin from Neural DSP," says Firth.

Cradle Of Filth released Cruelty And The Beast on May 5, 1998 (with Robin Graves on bass). The band issued a Re-Mistressed version of the album on November 1, 2019.

Dani Filth comments: “Released around the same time as we were arrested at the Vatican, Cruelty And The Beast had been a painstaking labour of love, a year of intense writing amid ever growing popularity and distraction. The album’s concept of the Hungarian blood countess Elizabeth Bathory - both historically astute and fictionally correct - was to become a dangerous obsession of mine and one that saw many a first light of dawn working on the lyrics, hellbent on making the story worthy of her legend.”

Released on CD, transparent red vinyl and digitally, this elevated version of Cruelty And The Beast features new artwork from band illuminator Stuart Williamson, exclusive linear notes from Dani Filth and Cvlt Black Metal writer and documentarian, Dayal Patterson as well as a bonus track cover of Iron Maiden’s "Hallowed Be Thy Name".

Dayal adds: “Cruelty And The Beast has long been considered a milestone album in Cradle Of Filth's career, a combination of atmospheric storytelling and visceral, and surprisingly vicious, songs. This 21st anniversary edition has bolstered those songs with an added weight, improving the sound considerably with a warmer and punchier mix, making it a must hear for long-time fans and newcomers alike.”

Dani concludes, “Cruelty And The Beast remains a phenomenally important album in the band’s back catalogue and one that I am exceptionally proud of, as I am exceptionally proud of this Re-Mistressed version, 21 years on from the original release. I hope the listener - sitting there by the flame-lit hearth with his/her walnut pipe on the go - thoroughly enjoys this Cradle classic, so vividly brought back to life for the fickle world today.”

Check out Cradle Of Filth performing "Thirteen Autumns And A Widow" live at Bloodstock 2019: