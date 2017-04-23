CRADLE OF FILTH Complete New Video - "There Was Nudity, Drowning, A Fight On Set, Funerary Rites, Animals..."

Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth has checked in with the following update:

"Cradle Of Filth's sojourn into Latvia's capital Riga last week to film our latest video was certainly an experience to remember. Directed by the previous album's artwork creator Artūrs Bērziņš, the production boasted a crew of around fifty people with many extras being drafted in for the three day marathon, with epic scenery being constructed and fantastic costumes being worn (or not worn at all, dependant on the scene).

I would love to tell you more, but due to the tight knit privacy shrouding production, all I can divulge are the facts that the days were long (we were still being photographed on the second evening at three in the morning), the crew and make-up girls were awesome fun to be around, the posh hotel showers were ruined by body paint, there was nudity, drowning, a fight on set, funerary rites, animals, early flights home meaning zero sleep and... it snowed, both on and off set.

More on this to come. In the meantime the new COF album has slouched into its second week of mixing and is slowly rising taloned from the proverbial grime."

In live news, Cradle Of Filth will be playing a special one-off festival warm-up show in Portsmouth, UK. The show will take place at The Wedgewood Rooms on June 23rd. Tickets are now on sale here.