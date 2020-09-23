CRADLE OF FILTH Drummer MARTHUS Posts "Heartbreak & Seance" Live Drum Cam Footage

Cradle Of Filth drummer Martin "Marthus" Skaroupka has posted live drum cam video of "Heartbreak & Seance" shot at an undisclosed show. Check it out below.

Despite the extremely difficult situation for musicians and concerts all over the world, vampiric masters of extreme metal, Cradle Of Filth, continue to appease their salivating fans by celebrating All Hallow's Eve in style, even in 2020, the official year of the plague. This time, the band draped around lead singer Dani Filth, take it to the next far-flung tower by announcing a live stream concert from St. Mary's Church, Colchester Art Centre, England for the auspicious date of October 30.

Dani Filth states: “As a band, Cradle Of Filth are over-the-moon to be performing again and in such an iconic location close to Dani's home county of Suffolk here in England. It will be a celebration of not only Halloween and all its ghoulish accouterments, but also of the new Cradle album being completed, a process that helped neutralize the banality of the lockdown, gifting the band with a deadline-free (and thus stress-free) studio session. And thus helping make the new album the best the band has written, period.

"And now, almost a year on from the infamous London Palladium show, Cradle Of Filth are back in (horror) business and planning to raise the roof and rafters of St Mary's Church with a set so undeniably wicked, that the dead in the nearby cemetery may well join the band onstage for a song or two! So, grab your tickets online now; this is going to be a vicious, delicious, certainly mal-nutritious performance showcasing the band’s new keyboardist and backing singer, as well as a slew of graveyard hits both past, present and possibly future.

"In short, October 30, 2020 with Cradle Of Filth is going to be the ultimate Nightmare before Halloween! You have been warned!”

You can order your tickets for the live stream here.

Not only can you buy a ticket for the live stream but fans will also be able to buy not one but two different exclusive t-shirt bundles as well as an exclusive limited to 100 people VIP experience graveyard meet & greet with the whole band from rehearsal on October 24 - so order quickly as this will sell out right away.

If you cannot watch the show live, tickets will be available to watch or re-watch on the site until November 12.

The concert will begin at 10 PM, BST / 11 PM, CEST / 3 PM, PST / 6 PM, EST and is the only live performance of Cradle Of Filth happening in 2020. With this atmospheric online extravaganza, the band promises to deliver a show of malefic proportions just in time for this year’s Halloween.

So, grab your tickets and be ready when the tortured souls and spirits gather this October 30, in St. Mary's Church, Colchester to witness the electrifying and horrific presence that is Cradle Of Filth.