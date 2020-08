CRADLE OF FILTH - Guitar And Bass Recordings For New Album Complete

Grindstone Studios producer / engineer Scott Atkins has checked in with an update on the new Cradle Of Filth album, which is currently in the works.

"I had a killer a week with COF bassist Daniel (Firth) last week, his playing has really stepped up this time around. This album is finally coming together. Four days of hard graft and the bass for the new Cradle of Filth album was complete.

Here’s us looking accomplished as we finally get the final piece of the new COF album recorded - Ashok’s guitars. It’s been a mission but it’s sounding killer, on to the mix next!"

Back in April, Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth reached out to the fans asking them to assist in supporting the band's road crew during the COVID-19 pandemic:

"Greetings Fellow Filthlings,

Due to the horrid pandemic roiling all around us, most people have been hit hard financially by the ongoing 'lockdown' scenario and none more close to the collective Cradle family’s hearts than the legendary Crewdle Of Filth, who sit in limbo as the band continue recording their forthcoming new album, with fiends and families of their own to support in these difficult times.

With this in mind, I felt it incumbent upon me to reach out to all of our fans to try and help the crew in any little way possible to survive this crisis. The touring industry is built of self-employed workers, they are with us day-in, day-out making the shows happen and with no concerts or tours happening, well…

I realise it’s a desperate-looking measure, but desperate times clarion-call these demands and therefore I hope, as part of our greater unholy Worldwide alliance, you would consider a small donation to their just and worthy cause. Anything you can muster would be immensely appreciated and thank-you all once again from the turgid depths of our filthy hearts for your understanding.

Click the stink below to contribute if you please!

Bestial wishes in the Era Horrificus..."

To assist the Cradle Of Filth road crew go to this location.