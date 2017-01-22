CRADLE OF FILTH - Guitar Recordings For New Record Complete: "The New Album Is Coming Along Very Brutally"

Currently in the studio working on a new Cradle Of Filth album, the band recently checked in with another brief update:

"Cradle Of Filth drummer extraordinaire Martin 'Marthus' Skaroupka celebrates his birthday today, the 20th January 2017. Please join with the rest of the band in wishing him an absolutely brilliant day in even brilliant-er company.

The new Cradle album is coming along very brutally, with Ashok finishing off his guitars in style yesterday and flying back to the Czech Republic today. Next up is the turn of Daniel Firth on the bass who will be arriving from Scotland in a weeks time. We can’t wait for you to hear this monstrous beast of a release, but for now Hippy Barfday once again to Martin!"

Frontman Dani Filth recently checked in with the following:

"The album is sounding very elaborate, even now with just the drum arsenal and four guitar tracks laid down, calling to mind the bastard lovechild betwixt 2015’s Hammer Of The Witches and 1998’s Cruelty And The Beast. Prepare to be bedazzled, pummelled, bedazzled and pummelled once again when this leviathan rises. Also includes a Cradle-lized cover of Annihilator’s classic title track 'Alice In Hell', as personally endorsed by Jeff Waters."